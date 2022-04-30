STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CW cancels 'Batwoman' after three seasons

Series showrunner Caroline Dries claimed that unsafe working conditions led to her exit, as well as issues with co-star Dougray Scott.

Published: 30th April 2022 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Batwoman.

Batwoman. (Photo | Official DC website)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Batwoman" has been cancelled by The CW after three seasons, series showrunner Caroline Dries announced on Saturday. Dries shared the news on Twitter.

"Just got the sad news that #Batwoman will not be seeing an S4. I am bummed, but full of gratitude.

"What an honor to make 51 episodes. So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series. Thank you producers, cast and crew. Thank you, fans! We love you," she wrote "Batwoman", based on DC comics characters, premiered on The CW in 2019, with Ruby Rose in the lead, but she exited after the first season.

She later claimed that unsafe working conditions led to her exit, as well as issues with co-star Dougray Scott.

Actor Javicia Leslie was roped in as a new character to take over the role of Batwoman.

The show also featured Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson, Victoria Cartagena, Robin Givens, and Nick Creegan.

Dries also served as the executive producer on the series along with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions as well as Geoff Johns, Chad Fiveash, and James Patrick Stoteraux.

Warner Bros Television was the studio behind the project.

