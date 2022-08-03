Season 4 of 'The Boys' gets new cast members

By Express News Service

We had previously reported that Amazon Prime Video’s hit series The Boys will be getting a fourth season. The additional cast for the series was officially announced earlier today. Young actor Cameron Crovetti, who played Homelander’s son Ryan in the earlier seasons, will now become a series regular. Apart from him, Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward have been roped in to play the role of two characters with superhero powers.

While Ryan has earlier showcases his powers in the previous seasons, it’s now known that Curry is playing the superhero Firecracker while Heyward will be portraying Sister Sage. Curry is known for playing the lead in the series The Lost Symbol while Heyward is known for her role in Orange Is The New Black. Season Three of The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Ken F Levin, Jason Netter, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers.

