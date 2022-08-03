Home Entertainment English

'Twilight' actor Cam Gigandet's wife file for divorce on "irreconcilable differences"

Gigandet tied the knot with Geisendorff in 2008. The former couple welcomed their third child together in 2015, shortly after Gigandet was featured in People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive issue.

Published: 03rd August 2022 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

US actor Cam Gigandet (Photo | AP)

US actor Cam Gigandet (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: American actor Cam Gigandet, who played the antagonist James Witherdale in 'Twilight' movies is parting ways with his wife Dominique Nicole Geisendorff. Geisendorff, 37, officially filed for divorce from the 'Twilight' star after 13 years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by the media.

The legal filing stated "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, with Geisendorff listing May 1 as the date of separation.

Geisendorff is seeking joint and legal custody of their three children -Everleigh, 13, Rekker, 9, and Armie, 6 - whom she shares with the actor. According to the media, the 'Beneath the Surface' actress requested Gigandet, 39, pay spousal support and asked the court to prevent him from seeking financial aid from her.

 American actor Cam Gigandet with wife Dominique Nicole Geisendorff and there three 
children. (Photo | Dominique Nicole Geisendorff @ Twitter)

Gigandet tied the knot with Geisendorff in 2008. The former couple welcomed their third child together in 2015, shortly after Gigandet was featured in People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive issue.

The actor has also appeared in several movies after 'Twilight', including 'Burlesque', 'Bad Johnson', 'Easy A', and 'The Roommate'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cam Gigandet Dominique Nicole Geisendorff Divorce
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp