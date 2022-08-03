Home Entertainment English

Warner Bros. studio shelves 'Batgirl' movie, 'Scoob!' sequel over budget concerns

Sources insist the decision to axe 'Batgirl' was driven by the desire for the studio's slate of DC features to be at a blockbuster scale.

Published: 03rd August 2022 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Warner Bros

Warner Bros

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: 'Batgirl' won't be taking a flight. The feature film adaptation of the DC Comics character has been cancelled at Warner Bros., reports Variety. It will not premiere on any platform at the studio neither theatrically nor on HBO Max.

The production starring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon (the Batgirl) and directed by 'Bad Boys for Life' and 'Ms. Marvel' filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah was greenlit in 2021 as part of a company-wide effort at Warner Bros. to create feature films specifically for HBO Max. According to Variety, however, the new corporate regime at Warner Bros. Discovery has pivoted the company's priorities back to theatrical features, leaving 'Batgirl' without a proper home.

Also on the chopping block, 'Scoob!: Holiday Haunt', a follow-up to the 2020 film 'Scoob!' has been shelved by the studio. Footage for the animated adaptation of the 'Scooby-Doo' series was showcased in a sizzle reel for HBO Max back in December 2021. Sources indicate that the production had cost Warner Bros. $40 million.

Studio insiders insist the decision to axe 'Batgirl' was not driven by the quality of the film or the commitment of the filmmakers, but by the desire for the studio's slate of DC features to be at a blockbuster scale. 'Batgirl' was budgeted to screen in homes on HBO Max, and not for a major global release in theatres.

Variety further states that the initial $75 million production budget for the project, which finished principal photography earlier this year and was in post-production, reached $90 million, due in part to COVID-related delays and protocols.

The decision still comes as a shock, as studios almost never shelve productions outright, preferring to get at least some return on their investment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Warner Bros Batgirl DC Comics HBO Max Scoob! Scooby Doo
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp