Hari Nef to play Andy Warhol superstar Candy Darling in new biopic

The yet-to-be-titled biopic will be written by the writer of Transparent, Stephanie Kornick.

Hari Nef of Transparent fame is set to play the lead in the biopic on trans icon and Andy Warhol superstar Candy Darling. The yet-to-be-titled biopic will be written by the writer of Transparent, Stephanie Kornick.
Darling was a trans actress from New York who got her start after being spotted by Warhol in a Jackie Curtis play called Glamour, Glory and Gold. After seeing her play Nona Noonan, Warhol cast her in his 1968 stage comedy Flesh as well as Women In Revolt.

Darling went on to star in indie films like Silent Night, and Bloody Night, although her efforts to break into mainstream films left her dejected. However, she made up for it by creating a massive impact on stage and in the music scene. She was referenced in songs by The Velvet Underground and Lou Reed as well as inspiring St. Vincent’s image for her album, “Daddy’s Home”.

