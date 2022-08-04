Home Entertainment English

'Joker' sequel sets Oct 2024 release date, Lady Gaga expected to play Harley Quinn

The film will debut in theatres on October 4, 2024, a little over five years after the first part directed by Todd Philips film hit the screens back in 2019.

Published: 04th August 2022

A still from Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker'.

A still from Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker'.

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Joaquin Phoenix is returning to the theatres with the sequel of his 2019 release 'Joker', titled 'Joker: Folie A Deux' in 2024.

The film will debut in theatres on October 4, 2024, a little over five years after the first part directed by Todd Philips film hit the screens back in 2019, reports 'Variety'.

The sequel will be a musical (the original was squarely a dark and gritty drama), with none other than Lady Gaga expected to play the Clown Prince of Crime's co-conspirator Harley Quinn.

According to 'Variety, 'Joker' was supposed to be a standalone film, but after the R-rated tentpole generated more than $1 billion globally and earned Phoenix an Oscar, a sequel was preordained.

Naturally, the actor is asking for big bucks to reprise his sinister role as Arthur Fleck; Phoenix's paycheck for 'Folie A Deux' will be $20 million.

Warner Bros. announced the release date on Wednesday (Pacific Standard Time) on the heels of news that the studio has scrapped its $90 million-budgeted 'Batgirl,' despite the DC film being nearly complete. The axing of 'Batgirl,' which will not be released in theatres or on HBO Max, rocked the industry because studios almost never shelve productions outright.

'Variety' further states that Todd Phillips, who steered 'Joker' to 11 Academy Award nominations in total, is returning to direct the sequel. He's also co-writing the screenplay with Scott Silver. The first movie cost $62.5 million to produce, an unusually conservative budget for a comic book adaptation.

'Joker' became massively profitable, but Warner Bros. had to split revenues with co-financiers Bron Creative and Village Roadshow.
 

