Home Entertainment English

'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls' renewed for two more seasons

The show, which dropped on Netflix last month, received a positive response from the audience as it saw Ranveer in pursuit of a special flower for his lady love.

Published: 04th August 2022 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

(L-R) Ranveer Singh and Bear Grylls in a still from the show

By IANS

MUMBAI: Looking at the success of the streaming non-fiction show 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls', it seems the producers have given a go-ahead to two more seasons of the same.

The show, which dropped on Netflix last month, received a positive response from the audience as it saw Ranveer in pursuit of a special flower for his lady love. It even sparked a meme fest as a clip from the show of Ranveer landing pecks on Bear's cheeks went viral.

A trade source informs that the shoot is expected to commence in September, "Ranveer is going off on a big adventure and this time it's going to be bigger and better. It seems like Ranveer is going to shoot two back-to-back seasons of 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls' this September."

"The first season became the talk of the town and is being hailed as a brilliant interactive show which made all the right headlines, thanks to Ranveer. He will turn on his charismatic energy again for the next two seasons that will blow people's minds in terms of scale and action", the source adds.

Ranveer will be seen putting his body on the line to do some death-defying stunts in international locations.

The source further says, "Ranveer will invest his time and energy to make the next two seasons of 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls' truly phenomenal. Ranveer is one of the biggest disruptors that the Indian entertainment industry has ever witnessed and now his eyes are set to disrupt the digital space with 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls'. He wants the thrill to go up with each season and he will put his body on the line to pull off super risky stunts to deliver a power-packed entertaining show for audiences."

On the film front, Ranveer recently wrapped 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' which is a Karan Johar directorial. He is also working on Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' which is slated for release on December 23 during Christmas time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp