Jordan Peele’s 'Nope' to release on August 19

Nope, the upcoming sci-fi thriller, written, directed and produced by Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele, is set to hit the theatres in India on August 19. 

Nope, the upcoming sci-fi thriller, written, directed and produced by Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele, is set to hit the theatres in India on August 19. The film stars actors Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Brandon Perea in pivotal roles.

According to the production house, the story revolves around siblings who run a horse ranch in the state of California, where the residents of a lonely gulch witness peculiar, ominous activities in the skies above. Worsening the situation is the owner of an adjacent theme park, who is trying to profit from the mysterious, otherworldly phenomenon. 

Speaking about his inspiration for writing Nope, filmmaker Jordan says, “Humanity, combined with the feeling of existential helplessness, is my inspiration behind writing the script for this movie. I targeted this idea of spectacle to bring people out to the theatres and help invigorate their love for the cinematic experience.

At the same time, I asked myself the reason why we are obsessed with spectacle. Why is the human condition such that we have this addiction to witnessing magic, be it beautiful or horrific?” The film initially premiered at the theatres in the United States on July 22, 2022.

