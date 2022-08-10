Home Entertainment English

Camila Cabello confirms relationship with dating app CEO Austin Kevitch

Camila Cabello and Kevitch may have been introduced through her 'Cinderella' co-star Nicholas Galitzine.

Published: 10th August 2022 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Singer Camila Cabello

Singer Camila Cabello (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Less than a year after splitting from Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello confirmed she is dating Austin Kevitch by engaging in lots of PDA with him.

According to Page Six, the two stepped out for a public walk in Los Angeles. It shared some photos that were shared by Daily Mail.

Page Six reported that Cabello and Kevitch were seen holding hands and joking around while out for a stroll. The pair were seen having a good time at the outing.

When the couple was first spotted out together for a night out in June, which immediately sparked dating rumours at the time.

According to Page Six, Camila Cabello and Kevitch may have been introduced through her 'Cinderella' co-star Nicholas Galitzine.

Kevitch is the founder of a premium dating app in the US, 'Lox Club'. According to the Lox Club website, the app is "A members-only dating club for people with ridiculously high standards".

Interestingly, Cabello broke up with singer Shawn Mendes just nine months ago. Cabello and Mendes dated for a period of three years.

Mendes and Cabello have been romantically linked since July 2019 and had displayed lots of PDA throughout the relationship. However, the couple revealed in a joint statement that they were breaking up in November 2021. They wrote, "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

Mendes has been open about his mental health issues since their breakup, sharing that he despises being alone in March. The singer also revealed last month that he would postpone the rest of his tour in order to focus on his mental health.

Mendes, however, appears to be recovering as he was seen partying at LIV nightclub with The Weeknd over the weekend and taking in some beach time in Miami.

