'Fargo' season 5 adds Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani to cast list 

We had previoulsy reported that Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, and Jennifer Jason Leigh will be leading the fifth season of Fargo, currently in development at FX.

Jon Hamm

Hollywood actor Jon Hamm. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

We had previously reported that Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, and Jennifer Jason Leigh will be leading the fifth season of Fargo, currently in development at FX. The makers have now welcomed new cast members on board the crime comedy series.

Richa Moorjani

Joe Keery, best known for his role in Stranger Things, Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani has joined the cast of the show.  According to Variety, Keery will be playing a character named Gator Tillman while Morris, who rose to fame with New Girl will essay Witt Farr. 

Moorjani, best-known for playing Kamala in Never Have I Ever, will be paying Indira Olmstead in the show. Created by Noah Hawley, who also directs and serves as an executive producer, the latest season will take place in 2019 and asks a twisted question,

“When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?” The series is based on the acclaimed 1996 film, Fargo, by directors Joel and Ethan Coen.

