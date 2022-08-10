'Flash' star Ezra Miller charged with burglary

By Express News Service

Vermont state police have reported that Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary. The police had received a burglary complaint from a residence in Vermont around 5 pm. Several bottles of alcohol were stolen from the house in the absence of the owners. After analysing surveillance videos, the police found that they had probable cause to charge Ezra Miller with felony burglary.

The actor has been connected to several controversies recently. He has housed a single mother and three children at his ranch in Stamford Vermont which was also allegedly used as a cannabis farm and also had firearms. According to an anonymous source, a one-year-old child was found handling a bullet. Miller was also recently arrested twice in Hawaii for sexual misconduct and disorderly conduct, he was also accused of second-degree assault.

