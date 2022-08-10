Home Entertainment English

'Flash' star Ezra Miller charged with burglary

Several bottles of alcohol were stolen from the house in the absence of the owners. After analysing surveillance videos, police found that they had probable cause to charge Ezra Miller with burglary.

Published: 10th August 2022 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Ezra Miller (Photo | AP)

Actor Ezra Miller (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Vermont state police have reported that Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary. The police had received a burglary complaint from a residence in Vermont around 5 pm. Several bottles of alcohol were stolen from the house in the absence of the owners. After analysing surveillance videos, the police found that they had probable cause to charge Ezra Miller with felony burglary.

The actor has been connected to several controversies recently. He has housed a single mother and three children at his ranch in Stamford Vermont which was also allegedly used as a cannabis farm and also had firearms. According to an anonymous source, a one-year-old child was found handling a bullet. Miller was also recently arrested twice in Hawaii for sexual misconduct and disorderly conduct, he was also accused of second-degree assault.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ezra Miller Flash burglary
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp