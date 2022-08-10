Home Entertainment English

Sam Mendes to direct episode for comedy series titled 'The Franchise'

Reports state that Sam Mendes is directing a comedy pilot about the making of superhero films titled The Franchise.  

10th August 2022

Skyfall director, Sam Mendes.

By Express News Service

The Skyfall director has reportedly come up with the original idea while the story is fleshed out by Jon Brown, Keith Akushie, and Armando Iannucci. The writers are also on-board as executive producers.

Armando Iannucci is known for creating the political satire show Veep and for directing The Death of Stalin.  

The Franchise follows a film crew as they grind through the giant machination that is superhero film franchises. They need to stay hopeful as they face questions about whether this would be the future of Hollywood.

