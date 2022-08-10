Tom cruise expresses interest in playing 'Less Grossman' again

By Express News Service

Fans of Tropic Thunder remember Tom Cruise playing the most non-Cruise role in his career, that of Less Grossman, the ever-infuriated movie studio boss. The Mission: Impossible star has now expressed interest to bring Grossman back to the screen.

Tom Cruise

According to Deadline, Cruise and his collaborator Christopher McQuarrie are developing three new films: a song and dance-style musical, an original action film intended to kickstart a franchise, and the third, involving the foul-mouthed producer from Tropic Thunder.

Deadline reports that the duo is ‘fixated’ on Les Grossman and it remains to be seen through which medium the character will make a comeback. In Tropic Thunder, the 2007 comedy directed by Ben Stiller, Grossman is the overarching antagonist and his character has developed a fan following ever since. Cruise’s interest in reviving the character is certainly good news for the fans of the film.

In addition to the three aforementioned projects, Cruise is also planning to shoot a film in space with the involvement of NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX, with Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman, set to helm. Meanwhile, Cruise is currently filming for the McQuarrie directorial, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, conceived as a two-parter. After beholding multiple delays, the first part is scheduled to release on July 14, 2023.

Fans of Tropic Thunder remember Tom Cruise playing the most non-Cruise role in his career, that of Less Grossman, the ever-infuriated movie studio boss. The Mission: Impossible star has now expressed interest to bring Grossman back to the screen. Tom CruiseAccording to Deadline, Cruise and his collaborator Christopher McQuarrie are developing three new films: a song and dance-style musical, an original action film intended to kickstart a franchise, and the third, involving the foul-mouthed producer from Tropic Thunder. Deadline reports that the duo is ‘fixated’ on Les Grossman and it remains to be seen through which medium the character will make a comeback. In Tropic Thunder, the 2007 comedy directed by Ben Stiller, Grossman is the overarching antagonist and his character has developed a fan following ever since. Cruise’s interest in reviving the character is certainly good news for the fans of the film. In addition to the three aforementioned projects, Cruise is also planning to shoot a film in space with the involvement of NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX, with Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman, set to helm. Meanwhile, Cruise is currently filming for the McQuarrie directorial, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, conceived as a two-parter. After beholding multiple delays, the first part is scheduled to release on July 14, 2023.