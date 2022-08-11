Home Entertainment English

Apple TV+ announces series 'Land of Women'   

Legendary film and television star Carmen Maura joins the cast as Gala’s mother Julia.

Eva Longoria from Land of women. (Photo | Insta/@Eva Longoria)

By Express News Service

Apple TV+, the streaming platform, announced a six-episode series order for Land of Women. 
Inspired by author Sandra Barneda’s novel of the same name, the dramedy is created and written by Ramon Campos and Gema R Neira. Campos will serve as showrunner along with Eva Longoria, who plays Gala and the series is directed by Carlos Sedes.

Legendary film and television star Carmen Maura joins the cast as Gala’s mother Julia. The series pre-production is currently underway in Spain. According to the streaming platform, the series follows “Gala, a New York empty nester whose life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties and she is forced to flee the city alongside her ageing mother and college-age daughter.

To escape the dangerous criminals to whom Gala’s now vanished husband is indebted, the three women hide in the same charming wine town in northern Spain that Gala’s mother fled 50 years ago, vowing never to return. The women seek to start anew and hope their identities will remain unknown, but gossip in the small town quickly spreads.”

