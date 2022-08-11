Margaret Quallery and Geraldine Viswanathan to lead Ethan Coen film 

By Express News Service

Margaret Quallery and Geraldine Viswanathan are reportedly joining Ethan Coen’s untitled film. Most known for directing hits like Fargo and No Country for Old Men with his brother Joel Coen, this is Ethan Coen’s first solo film.

The directing duo, collectively known as Coen Brothers, have been working together since the 1980s. Joel Coen had already directed his solo venture with last year’s The Tragedy of Macbeth with Denzel Washington in the lead.

Reports state that the film is of the road trip genre and is based on the script written by Ethan Coen’s wife Trisha Cooke. The director and his writer are also co-producing the film along with Robert Graf, Tim Bevan, and Eric Fellner. Right from the title of the film, to its cast and plot have been kept under tight wraps by the makers.

Margaret Quallery is known for her work in Tarantino’s Once Upon Time in Hollywood, she also appeared in The Leftovers and the Emmy-nominated show Maid. Geraldine Viswanathan gained attention for her role in Blockers and went on to star opposite Hugh Jackman in Bad Education.

The cinematographer for the project has not been announced yet but rumours state that legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins might join the project. He has previously collaborated with the Coen brothers for ten films.

Margaret Quallery and Geraldine Viswanathan are reportedly joining Ethan Coen’s untitled film. Most known for directing hits like Fargo and No Country for Old Men with his brother Joel Coen, this is Ethan Coen’s first solo film. The directing duo, collectively known as Coen Brothers, have been working together since the 1980s. Joel Coen had already directed his solo venture with last year’s The Tragedy of Macbeth with Denzel Washington in the lead. Reports state that the film is of the road trip genre and is based on the script written by Ethan Coen’s wife Trisha Cooke. The director and his writer are also co-producing the film along with Robert Graf, Tim Bevan, and Eric Fellner. Right from the title of the film, to its cast and plot have been kept under tight wraps by the makers. Margaret Quallery is known for her work in Tarantino’s Once Upon Time in Hollywood, she also appeared in The Leftovers and the Emmy-nominated show Maid. Geraldine Viswanathan gained attention for her role in Blockers and went on to star opposite Hugh Jackman in Bad Education. The cinematographer for the project has not been announced yet but rumours state that legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins might join the project. He has previously collaborated with the Coen brothers for ten films.