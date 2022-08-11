Rapper Travis Scott beats South Korean superband BTS merchandise sales record in UK

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Rapper Travis Scott (II) made a record-breaking amount of money on merchandise in London over the weekend.

The 31-year-old rap star sold more than $1 million in merchandise at his weekend concerts, setting a new UK record and overtaking the previous landmark set by South Korean superband BTS, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The chart-topping group sold just under $1 million worth of merchandise during their 'Love Yourself World Tour UK' dates in London in October 2018, according to TMZ.

Ahead of his shows in London, Travis' team created some hoodies that were designed specifically for his shows.

The hoodies sold for $100 to $125, while shirts were sold for between $45 and $75, and hats were sold for $45.

Travis was joined in London by his girlfriend Kylie Jenner and their two children, Stormi, four, and a six-month-old baby boy whose name has not been revealed.

Earlier this week, the loved-up couple were said to have "mastered being together".

