Home Entertainment English

Russo Brothers' film 'The Electric State' adds Stanley Tucci, Michelle Yeoh 

Starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, the movie is based on the acclaimed 2018 graphic novel by Simon Stalenhag of "Tales from the Loop" fame.

Published: 12th August 2022 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

The Russo Brothers (File Photo|AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Stanley Tucci, Michelle Yeoh and Jason Alexander have boarded the cast of Anthony and Joe Russo's next directing venture "The Electric Slate".

Starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, the movie is based on the acclaimed 2018 graphic novel by Simon Stalenhag of "Tales from the Loop" fame.

The project is set up at Netflix, marking the director duo's third collaboration with streamer after their recent directorial "The Gray Man" and the 2020 production "Extraction".

In a statement, posted on its official website, the streaming service also revealed that "Succession" star Brian Cox and actor-comedian Jenny Slate will feature in the movie in voice roles.

"The Electric State" is set in a "retro-futuristic past" and follows an orphaned teenager, played by Brown, who traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother.

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the frequent collaborators of The Russo Brothers, have penned the script.

The Russos are also producing the feature film via their AGBO banner, along with the company's co-founder, Mike Larocca. Chris Castaldi and Patrick Newall are also credited as producers.

Markus, McFeely, Angela Russo-Otstot, Jake Aust, and Geoff Haley are attached to executive produce the movie. Production is expected to begin later this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stanley Tucci Michelle Yeoh Jason Alexander The Electric Slate extraction The Electric State retro-futuristic past Russo brothers
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp