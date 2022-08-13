Home Entertainment English

Christian Bale to star in Netflix’s 'The Pale Blue Eye'

Directed by Cooper, the upcoming horror film is in full swing and the makers are yet to announce further details regarding the release plans and additional cast.

Published: 13th August 2022 08:00 AM

Hollywood actor Christian Bale

Hollywood actor Christian Bale (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Netflix is set to make a film adaptation of Louis Bayard’s novel The Pale Blue Eye. According to reports, the film is set to star Christian Bale.

The report also suggests that Harry Potter actor Harry Melling has been cast in the role of writer Edgar Allan Poe. Melling, who recently appeared on The Queen’s Gambit, is said to be best known for playing Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter film franchise.

Christian Bale serves as the film’s producer and he is said to play the role of a detective. Directed by Cooper, the upcoming horror film is in full swing and the makers are yet to announce further details regarding the release plans and additional cast.
 

