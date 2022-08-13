Jon Hamm joins season three of 'The Morning Show'

By Express News Service

Jon Hamm is reportedly joining the third season of Apple TV’s The Morning Show. The actor, most known for playing Don Draper in Mad Men is all set to join the cast of the show. The production of the show is expected to start next month.

The actor has previously appeared in cameo roles in comedy series like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Curb Your Enthusiasm. He was also recently announced to join the cast of Fargo in its 5th season.

Jon Hamm is reportedly joining the third season of Apple TV’s The Morning Show. The actor, most known for playing Don Draper in Mad Men is all set to join the cast of the show. The production of the show is expected to start next month. The actor has previously appeared in cameo roles in comedy series like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Curb Your Enthusiasm. He was also recently announced to join the cast of Fargo in its 5th season.