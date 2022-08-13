Universal sets 'Kung Fu Panda 4' for March 2024 release

Home Entertainment English

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The beloved animated franchise "Kung Fu Panda" will return to the big screen with a fourth film.

The studio has not revealed a director for the project.

Actor Jack Black, who plays Po, a giant panda who becomes a master of kung fu, is expected to return to voice the character in the fourth instalment.

The new movie will follow the further adventures of wide-eyed Po in ancient China, whose love of kung fu is matched only by an insatiable appetite.

Produced by DreamWorks Animation, the franchise started with 2008 movie "Kung Fu", also featuring the voices of Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, Angelina Jolie as Tigress, Seth Rogen as Mantis, Jackie Chan as Monkey and Lucy Liu as Viper.

It was followed up by "Kung Fu Panda 2" (2011) and "Kung Fu Panda 3" (2016).

