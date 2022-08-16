Home Entertainment English

Dwayne Johnson reveals he lobbied to get Black Adam removed from DC's 2017 'Shazam!' film

'It would've been fine for Shazam having two origin stories converge in one movie, but not good for Black Adam,'' Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson said.

Published: 16th August 2022 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson in 'Black Adam'.

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson in 'Black Adam'. (YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has revealed that if it wasn't for him the titular character that he'll play in 'Black Adam' could've debuted in 2019's 'Shazam!', had Warner Bros. went ahead with its original plan.

According to Variety, the 'Shazam!' movie went into development in 2014 and its script originally included origin stories for both the title character and Black Adam.

Both the super-powered fictional individuals have a shared history in the DC comics, so it seemed fitting to launch their big screen iterations together in one film. However, Johnson disagreed with this.

Speaking about this to Vanity Fair magazine, Johnson said, "When the first draft of the movie came to us, it was a combination of Black Adam and Shazam: Two origin stories in one movie."

"Now that was the goal, so it wasn't a complete surprise. But when I read that, I just knew in my gut, 'We can't make this movie like this. We would be doing Black Adam an incredible disservice.' It would've been fine for Shazam having two origin stories converge in one movie, but not good for Black Adam," he added.

Revealing how he fixed the situation, Johnson continued, "I made a phone call. I said, 'I have to share my thoughts here. It's very unpopular...' because everybody thought, 'Hey, this script is great, let's go make this movie.' I said, 'I really think that you should make 'Shazam!,' make that movie on its own in the tone that you want. And I think we should separate this as well.'"

As per Variety, Warner Bros. ultimately agreed, and now Johnson will be seen leading the upcoming standalone 'Black Adam' tentpole this fall. The actor has repeatedly promised moviegoers that his 'Black Adam' movie will forever change the DC universe on the big screen.

Joining Johnson in the film are Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari and Pierce Brosnan. 'Black Adam' is set to release in theatres on October 21, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dwayne Johnson Shazam! Black Adam Warner Bros
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp