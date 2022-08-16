Home Entertainment English

Ezra Miller seeking treatment for 'complex mental health issues', apologises for past behaviour

The embattled actor, who is non-binary and uses they and them pronouns, played the DC Comics character Barry Allen aka The Flash in 2017's "Justice League".

Published: 16th August 2022

LOS ANGELES: Addressing their string of controversies for the first time, "The Flash" star Ezra Miller have said they are suffering "from complex mental health issues" and have started treatment.

Miller has been making headlines since March when they were arrested twice in Hawaii, including for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar.

The second incident was for second-degree assault.

Earlier this month, the actor was charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont.

In a statement issued to entertainment outlet Variety by a representative of the actor, Miller also apologised for their past actions.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have been alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life," they said.

The embattled actor, who is non-binary and uses they and them pronouns, played the DC Comics character Barry Allen aka The Flash in 2017's "Justice League" and "Zack Snyder's Justice League", the 2021 director's cut of the film.

Miller's role in the superhero book franchise, next project being "The Flash" standalone movie from Warner Bros/DC, appeared to be in trouble following a string of scandals.

The film is scheduled to be released on June 23, 2023.

In the Hawaii incidents, the actor pled no contest to a single count of misdemeanour disorderly conduct and paid a USD 500 fine and USD 30 in court costs.

The harassment charge was dismissed.

In 2020, a video of Miller's surfaced online in which they appeared to be choking a woman outside of a bar in Iceland.

No charges were filed.

A source close to the studio says that Warner Bros supports Miller's decision to seek professional help.

