'Saw' horror franchise set to get tenth installment

By Express News Service

A new instalment from the horror franchise 'Saw', will hit the big screens in 2023.

According to media reports, the 10th installment of 'Saw' will release on October 27, 2023.

It will be backed by Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures, with Kevin Greutert helming the film. Kevin has directed 'Saw VI' and 'Saw: The Final Chapter', and worked as an editor for the first five instalments.

As per Variety, producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules said in a statement, “We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw aficionados and horror fans alike will love. And part of that is giving the reins to Kevin Greutert, director of ‘Saw VI’, which is still one of the fans’ favourites in the entire series. More details will be revealed soon.”

