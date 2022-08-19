Home Entertainment English

Michael Mann’s Ferrari biopic begins production

Adam Driver will reportedly essay the role of Enzo Ferrari, the Italian entrepreneur and race car driver who founded the world-famous Formula1 team, Scuderia Ferrari, along with the luxury brand.

Published: 19th August 2022

Director Michael Mann (L) and Adam Driver (R).(File)

By Express News Service

Michael Mann’s biopic on Enzo Ferrari, the founder of luxury automobile brand Ferrari, has officially started production in Italy. The film, titled Ferrari, stars A-listers like Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, and Patrick Dempsey.

The actor had recently played the role of another Italian entrepreneur, Maurizio Gucci, in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci. The film is reportedly based on the book Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine, written by Brock Yates. The director of Heat and Ali is also producing the film under his banner Moto Pictures.

The film will follow the life of Ferrari while he is going through a financial and personal crisis. In the middle of a crumbling marriage and a failing business, Ferrari decides to enter the 1000-mile race called Mille Miglia. 

With the filming having just started, the makers are yet to add on more cast members and release promotional materials. The film is currently scheduled to release in 2023. Meanwhile, Michael Mann is releasing a novel titled Heat 2, a continuation of his acclaimed film Heat, which starred Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino.

