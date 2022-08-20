Home Entertainment English

Disney D23 Expo: Chadwick Boseman, Kristen Bell, and others to receive Disney Legends Award

Other honourees are Robert Price Bob Foster, Jonathan Groff, Don Hahn, Josh Gad, Doris Hardoon, Chris Montan, Ellen Pompeo, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Published: 20th August 2022 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Chadwick Boseman, Kristen Bell

Late actor Chadwick Boseman and actress Kristen Bell will be honoured at the Disney Legends Awards ceremony. (File Photos | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Disney's D23 Expo will kickstart next month with the Disney Legends Awards ceremony honouring artists such as Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Chadwick Boseman, Rob't Coltrin, Patrick Dempsey, and Idina Menzel.

The opening ceremony, which will also give a sneak peek into the company's 100-year celebrations 'Disney100', will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center on September 9.

"The Disney Legends Award is given to an individual who has made an extraordinary contribution to the Disney legacy," the press release stated.

Other honourees are Robert Price “Bob” Foster, Jonathan Groff, Don Hahn, Josh Gad, Doris Hardoon, Chris Montan, Ellen Pompeo, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

"For nearly a century, Disney has been entertaining and inspiring people around the world. I can't wait to give fans a first look at what we have in store for our hundredth anniversary, and how we're using this occasion to celebrate all the fans and families who have welcomed Disney into their lives," Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, said in a statement.

The Disney Legends Awards began in 1987 with Fred MacMurray becoming the first recipient.

Till now, including this year's honourees, 304 artists have been named Disney Legends.

The list includes Tim Allen, Julie Andrews, Robert Downey Jr., Annette Funicello, Whoopi Goldberg, Sir Elton John, Angela Lansbury, George Lucas, Steve Martin, Robin Roberts, Marty Sklar, Dick Van Dyke, Barbara Walters, Ming-Na Wen, Betty White and Robin Williams.

The opening ceremony, to be hosted by Tamron Hall, will be streamed as part of D23 Expo [LIVE].

It will also feature a special performance by cast members from Disney On Broadway's productions of "Aladdin" and "The Lion King", and "The North American Tour of Frozen".

