Will Smith's biopic back in development post Oscar slap

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Will Smith's planned biopic is reportedly back in the pipeline. Sources said Netflix, which halted talks over a film of the actor's life in the wake of his Oscars slap scandal, are reportedly looking to reopen stalled negotiations.
A source told The Sun: "Will was left out in the cold by Netflix and Apple+ in the wake of the slap. He has since apologised and stepped out of the spotlight for a lengthy period. With this in mind, it is broadly agreed enough time has passed to let the dust settle. It has been made clear discussions can be started again about a biopic which Netflix were interested in.
"Arguably, the slap, and the fallout, are pivotal moments in Will's life and will become part of the storyline of his life. Netflix wants to be part of those conversations and Will's team have no doubt Apple will follow suit," reports aceshowbiz.com.
Smith was earlier this month seen in public for the first time since he slapped comedian Chris Rock at this year's Oscars for comparing his 50-year-old wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaven head to GI Jane's buzzcut.
He stormed the stage to deliver the slap, before tearfully picking up the best actor award for his role in 'King Richard', about the father of tennis icons Serena Williams and Venus Williams.
Will lay low for weeks in the wake of the slap and was said to have travelled to India for a spiritual retreat.
He then issued an apology via video online last month and said he was "deeply remorseful."
