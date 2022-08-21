Home Entertainment English

Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' surpasses 'Avengers: Infinity War' as sixth highest grosser

'Top Gun: Maverick' has also surpassed 'Titanic' as Paramount studio's most popular movie with $1.5 billion abroad and $2.2 billion worldwide.

Published: 21st August 2022 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Tom Cruise as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell in 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

Tom Cruise as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell in 'Top Gun: Maverick'. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood star Tom Cruise's recently released action film 'Top Gun: Maverick' has surpassed the overall collection of Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' and has become the sixth highest grosser film at the domestic box office history.

According to Variety, helmed by Joseph Kosinski, 'Top Gun: Maverick' has collected over $679 million in North America, overtaking 'Infinity War' which collected $678 million at the domestic box office.

Internationally, 'Top Gun: Maverick' has generated more than $700 million -- and that's without playing in China or Russia, two major overseas markets. Outside of North America, top-earning territories include the United Kingdom ($95 million), Japan ($82 million), Korea ($62 million), Australia ($60 million) and France ($52.8 million). Globally, it's the 13th-highest grossing movie ever with $1.379 billion to date, Variety reported.

The film is the sequel to a 1986 super-hit film 'Top Gun', which starred Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis and Val Kilmer in the lead roles, and was among one of the blockbuster hits of that year.

'Top Gun: Maverick' has also surpassed 'Titanic' as Paramount studio's most popular movie with $1.5 billion abroad and $2.2 billion worldwide.

Yet, thanks to stellar word-of-mouth and repeat customers, 'Maverick' continues to defy the odds. And there's a chance the movie will continue to fly higher on box office charts. Can the 'Top Gun' follow-up take down 2018's blockbuster 'Black Panther' and its $700.4 million tally to crack the top five domestic grosser of all time?

'Top Gun 2' is likely to continue selling tickets because the film does not have a ton of competition on the horizon. It'll be fairly desolate at the box office until November when "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" opens in theatres Disney is likely to re-release the original superhero sensation in anticipation of the follow-up, which could propel 'Black Panther's' grosses even higher. But "Maverick" is no stranger to overcoming the impossible, as per Variety.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tom Cruise Top Gun: Maverick Avengers: Infinity War
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp