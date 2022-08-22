Will Smith’s biopic back in development post Oscars slap

By Express News Service

Actor Will Smith’s biopic is reportedly back in the pipeline. Netflix, which had suspended talks over a film on the actor’s life following the Oscar slap controversy, is reportedly planning to resume the negotiation.

A source told The Sun that in the wake of the Oscar issue, Will was left out in the cold by the streaming platforms Netflix and Apple TV+.

“He has since apologised and stepped out of the spotlight for a lengthy period. With this in mind, it is broadly agreed enough time has passed to let the dust settle. It has been made clear that discussions can be started again about a biopic which Netflix were interested in,” the source added. According to Aceshowbiz. com, the slapping issue and the fallout will be part of the biopic’s storyline.

Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars for comparing his 50-year-old wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaven head to GI Jane’s buzzcut. He stormed the stage to slap Chris before tearfully picking up the best actor award for his role in King Richard, which is about the father of tennis icons Serena Williams and Venus Williams. He then issued an apology via video online last month and said he was “deeply remorseful.

