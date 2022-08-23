Jesse Eisenberg to play a Bigfoot in Zellner Brothers’ film

By Express News Service

Jesse Eisenberg, who rose to fame playing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network, is all set to play a Bigfoot in his upcoming film. Bigfoot, also known as Sasquatch, is a mythical creature that supposedly looks like a hairy, humanoid, ape. It is reported to have been sighted in the forests of North America but no concrete, scientific proof has been provided for its existence yet.

Jesse Eisenberg, who played Lex Luthor in the DC film Batman V Superman, recently made his directorial debut with When you Finish Saving The World. Eisenberg had previously collaborated with the Zellner brothers for their 2019 martial arts comedy The Art of Self Defence. The Zellner brothers have a history with the hairy, mythical creature, they had previously directed a short sci-fi comedy film called Sasquatch Birth Journal 2 in 2010.

Talking about his involvement in the film, the actor registered his excitement by saying, “In full makeup. In full body hair. No lines — I grunt, but no lines — and I’m so looking forward to this.”

