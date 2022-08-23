Home Entertainment English

Jesse Eisenberg to play a Bigfoot in Zellner Brothers’ film

Jesse Eisenberg, who rose to fame playing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network, is all set to play a Bigfoot in his upcoming film.

Published: 23rd August 2022 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Jesse Eisenberg

Actor Jesse Eisenberg (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Jesse Eisenberg, who rose to fame playing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network, is all set to play a Bigfoot in his upcoming film. Bigfoot, also known as Sasquatch, is a mythical creature that supposedly looks like a hairy, humanoid, ape. It is reported to have been sighted in the forests of North America but no concrete, scientific proof has been provided for its existence yet. 

Jesse Eisenberg, who played Lex Luthor in the DC film Batman V Superman, recently made his directorial debut with When you Finish Saving The World. Eisenberg had previously collaborated with the Zellner brothers for their 2019 martial arts comedy The Art of Self Defence. The Zellner brothers have a history with the hairy, mythical creature, they had previously directed a short sci-fi comedy film called Sasquatch Birth Journal 2 in 2010.

Talking about his involvement in the film, the actor registered his excitement by saying, “In full makeup. In full body hair. No lines — I grunt, but no lines — and I’m so looking forward to this.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jesse Eisenberg Mark Zuckerberg Bigfoot
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp