Home Entertainment English

Check out the 23 films competing for Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival

Venice Film Festival's top prize Golden Lionchosen will be chosen by a jury led by actor Julianne Moore.

Published: 27th August 2022 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Venice Film Festival (File Photo | AFP)

By AFP

ROME: The 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival will run from August 31 to September 10. These are the 23 films in the running for the top prize Golden Lion, to be chosen by a jury led by actor Julianne Moore.

Opening film: "White Noise" by Noah Baumbach (US) with Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle.

"The Whale" by Darren Aronofsky (US) with Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Samantha Morton

"Blonde" by Andrew Dominik (US) with Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale

"Tar" by Todd Field (US) with Cate Blanchett

"Bardo" by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (Mexico)

"Bones and All" by Luca Guadagnino (US) with Taylor Russell, Timothee Chalamet, Mark Rylance

"The Son" by Florian Zeller (Britain) with Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Hopkins

"The Eternal Daughter" by Joanna Hogg (US/Britain) with Tilda Swinton

"Beyond the Wall" by Vahid Jalilvand (Iran) with Navid Mohammadzadeh, Diana Habibi, Amir Aghaee

"The Banshees of Inisherin" by Martin McDonagh (Ireland/Britain/US) with Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson

"No Bears" by Jafar Panahi (Iran) with Jafar Panahi, Naser Hashemi, Vahid Mobaseri

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" by Laura Poitras (US)

"L'Immensita" by Emanuele Crialese (Italy) with Penelope Cruz

"Saint Omer" by Alice Diop (France) with Kayije Kagame, Guslagie Malanda

"Love Life" by Koji Fukada (Japan/France) with Fumino Kimura, Kento Nagayama

"Athena" by Romain Gavras (France) with Dali Benssalah, Sami Slimane

"Argentina, 1985" by Santiago Mitre (Argentina) with Ricardo Darin, Peter Lanzani

"Chiara" by Susanna Nicchiarelli (Italy/Belgium) with Margherita Mazzucco, Andrea Carpenzano

"Monica" by Andrea Pallaoro (US/Italy) with Trace Lysette, Patricia Clarkson, Adriana Barraza

"A Couple" de Frederick Wiseman (France/US) with Nathalie Boutefeu

"Les Miens" by Roschdy Zem (France) with Sami Bouajila, Roschdy Zem, Maiwenn

"Other People's Children" by Rebecca Zlotowski (France) with Virginie Efira, Roschdy Zem

"The Lord of the Ants" by Gianni Amelio (Italy) with Luigi Lo Cascio, Elio Germano

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Venice Film Festival Golden Lion Julianne Moore
India Matters
'A university is a theatre for ideas, a domain of play and a commons for dissenting academics. '
The sadness of the university today
The spectre of global slowdown and India Story
For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)
Racial abuse of 4 Indian-American women in Texas sends shock waves among South Asian community 
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Sisodia alleges BJP wants all Delhi govt schools to be shut down for private players

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp