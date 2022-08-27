Singapore playwright highlights domestic abuse through short film 'Nirjhari' 

Home Entertainment English

"Nirjhari" is produced by Singapore-based actor Shalaka Karnik Ranadive of SKR Productions and will become available on an OTT platform in the coming months.

Singapore author and playwright Sunita Lad Bhamray. (Photo | Sunita Lad Bhamray @ Twitter)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Contrary to popular belief, domestic abuse is rampant in most societies and is seldom curbed, says Singapore author and playwright Sunita Lad Bhamray, who tackles the issue in her short film "Nirjhari".

Bhamray is the writer of the film, which is about a wheelchair-bound woman who is constantly tormented by her husband, an educated and globally linked business executive. The movie was screened here on Thursday.

"Contrary to belief, domestic abuse is rampant in most societies and is seldom curbed, no matter how intellectually advanced people are with the best of education and contemporary lifestyle," the writer said post the film's screening.

Domestic abuse has the capacity to dehumanise an individual and it is especially compounded if the victim is disabled, she added.

"Such is the case of our protagonist, Nirjhari, who is living in fear in a modern urban home and dependent on her tormentor. 'Nirjhari', is the story of an accomplished woman who endures an oppressed life constantly in the shadow of fear," Bhamray said.

Directed by Rishi Budhrani, the short film is funded by Singapore's National Arts Council (NAC).

