Pop icon Britney Spears lays bare details of her abuse in new audio message

LOS ANGELES: Pop icon Britney Spears recently shared a new audio message on YouTube on Sunday evening (Pacific Standard Time) to give an in-depth look at her side of conservatorship in a 22-minute video that makes bombshell claims against her family, reports Variety.

The video only has sound, but no picture, and does not show the singer's face talking on-camera. The video, which was quickly made private and no longer available for the public to see, was initially posted onto YouTube with a link shared on the pop star's Twitter account.

According to Variety, Spears' Instagram was recently deactivated, and over the past few days, she has been posting more regularly on her Twitter.

"I woke up this morning and I realised there's a lot going on in my head that I haven't shared with anyone," Spears said in the video, quoted by Variety.

In the audio message, Spears said she has been offered other interview opportunities from the likes of Oprah and others, but decided it is best to share her story herself. "I've had tons of opportunities...but I'm here to open myself to others and shed a light on it," Spears said. "I get nothing out of sharing this...I have offers (for) lots and lots of money...to me, it's beyond a sit-down, proper interview."

Variety further states that the star explained that she's been too scared of judgement to share her side of the story candidly, but now believes it's crucial to share her thoughts, in hopes of helping others. She then chronologically timelines the conservatorship from her point of view.

"Honestly to this day, I don't really know what I did," she said. "But the punishment of my father, I wasn't able to see anyone or say anything...none of it made sense to me," Spears added.

She was referencing her father, Jamie Spears, who was her conservator for the majority of the 13-year court-ordered arrangement. He was suspended from her conservatorship in September 2021, and roughly one month later, the conservatorship was ultimately terminated.

Spears explained that the beginning of the conservatorship was very confusing to her, but claims that both her mother and father were involved in the creation of the conservatorship, and believes it was all "premeditated".

She alleged that "a woman introduced the idea to my dad, and my mom actually helped him follow through and made it all happen." Recalling the night it all started, she said that all of a sudden, "there were over 200 paparazzi outside my house videotaping me through a window of an ambulance holding me down on a gurney."

"It was all basically set up. There were no drugs in my system. No alcohol. No nothing. It was pure abuse," Spears said. "And I haven't even really shared even half of it." Spears said that she clearly remembers "my dad's control". She said: "He loved to control everything I did."

