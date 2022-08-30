Home Entertainment English

Amber Heard's sister calls MTV disgusting over Johnny Depp's appearance

Depp's pre-recorded skit involved him dressing up as MTV's iconic Moonman logo, with the 59-year-old's face apparently superimposed in the space suit.

Published: 30th August 2022

Actress Amber Heard's sister Whitney Heard.

Actress Amber Heard's sister Whitney Heard. ( Photo | whitheard Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Amber Heard's sister has slammed MTV for featuring Hollywood star Johnny Depp in its 2022 Video Music Awards.

Depp floated as a spaceman in a recurring sketch and made a joke apparently referencing the conclusion of the case, marking the 'Dead Man' actor's first TV appearance since the end of his six-week defamation trial against Heard, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"@MTV you're disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope that none of the people that made this call have daughters," Whitney Heard took to social media to voice her rage over his appearance.

She also shared another message on her Instagram Story in which she said, "I stand with Amber Heard", alongside an image that renamed the event the 'DVMAs', in an apparent reference to domestic violence.

He said in a voiceover: "I just want you guys to know that I'm available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need. And you know what? I needed the work."

His joke was taken as a reference to his claims he struggled to get jobs in Hollywood amid the fallout from his divorce from Heard.

Depp, who has won five MTV Movie Awards, sued Amber Heard in February 2019 over her December 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post in which he said she labelled him a domestic abuser even though the article did not name him.

She countersued him in August 2020, with their defamation trial in Virginia ending with Depp being awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages from the 36-year-old actress.

