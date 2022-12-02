'Harry Potter' TV series may come soon, says Warner Bros TV CEO

By Express News Service

A TV series based on Harry Potter may come soon, revealed Warner Bros TV CEO, Channing Dungey.

According to a report by Eonline.com, Dungey said, “There is a tremendous amount of ambition for that and we are engaged in a number of different conversations. I wish I could tell you that something was imminent on the horizon but there is a lot of interest and a lot of passion for it.”

Dungey also stated she’s optimistic about what the future holds. “We’re just trying to figure out what the right next step is,” she added. Last year, Warner Bros. TV has started dipping its toes into Harry Potter content.

In November 2021, TBS aired Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, a four-part quiz hosted by Helen Mirren which featured appearances from Harry Potter favourites like Matthew Lewis, Tom Felton and Luke Youngblood.

HBO Max then premiered Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on New Year’s Day 2022, which featured a reunion of numerous actors from the film series, including stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

