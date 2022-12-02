'I have ideas for Avatar 6 and Avatar 7': James Cameron on sequels 

By Express News Service

We all know that James Cameron has long harboured plans to make five Avatar films, with the first sequel to 2009’s Avatar due to hit cinemas on December 16. While promoting Avatar: The Way of Water, Cameron has gone into detail about the financial success of the sequel to make it a reality, although he admits it may not be him that finishes telling that story.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, he said, “We’ll probably finish movie three regardless because it’s all shot. We’d have to really crater for it not to seem like it was worth the additional investment. We’d have to leave a smoking hole in the ground.”

He goes on to confess that he may not be physically able to make it by that point. “I’d be 89 by then. Obviously, I’m not going to be able to make Avatar movies indefinitely, the amount of energy required. I would have to train somebody how to do this because, I don’t care how smart you are as a director, you don’t know how to do this.”

The Way of Water sees Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Matt Gerald, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Dileep Rao, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Giovanni Ribisi return to Pandora, alongside new additions Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, and Vin Diesel.



