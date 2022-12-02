Sylvester Stallone’s series debut 'Tulsa King' renewed for season 2

Home Entertainment English

Paramount+ gangster drama series Tulsa King has been renewed for a second season. The series debuted on the streaming site on 13 November and received around 13.7 million viewership for its premiere episode. 

Tulsa King is created by Taylor Sheridan who is known for writing films like Sicario, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, and Wind River. Sheridan won the Oscar Award for Best Original Screenplay for Hell or High Water.

Tulsa King marks the television debut of veteran action star Sylvester Stallone, he plays a Mafia Capo who comes out of jail after 25 years and sets out to build a Mafia empire. 

Apart from Stallone in the lead, the cast of the series also includes Andrea Savage, Max Casella, Martin Starr, Domenik Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, Garret Hedlund, A.C. Peterson, and Dana Delany. Terence Winter, who created Boardwalk Empire for HBO, has co-written the pilot episode of Tulsa King with Taylor Sheridan. Sylvester Stallone will next be seen in the fourth instalment of The Expendables franchise. 
 

