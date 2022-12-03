Home Entertainment English

Lance Reddick returning as Charon for John Wick spinoff 'Ballerina' 

Led by Hollywood star Ana de Armas, the movie will centre on a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family.

Published: 03rd December 2022 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Lance Reddick.

Actor Lance Reddick. (Photo | Lance Reddick Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Lance Reddick will reprise his "John Wick" character for the upcoming spin-off movie "Ballerina".

Led by Hollywood star Ana de Armas, the movie will centre on a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family.

Reddick will return as Charon, a concierge at the pivotal Continental Hotel, in the upcoming film, according to entertainment news website Variety.

Shay Hatten, the scribe of Keanu Reeves-starrer 'John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum', has penned the script for the project, which will be directed by Len Wiseman.

The female assassin, who is trained in ballet, was glimpsed in 'Parabellum'.

"Ballerina" will feature a couple of more familiar faces from the "John Wick" movies -- Ian McShane as Winston, the manager of the Continental Hotel, and Anjelica Huston as the Director.

Reeves is also expected to make an appearance as John Wick.

The actor is currently awaiting the release of the fourth chapter, set for release worldwide on March 24, 2023.

"Ballerina" will be produced by Erica Lee, Basil Iwanyk and Chad Stahelski.

Reddick most recently starred in Netflix's series 'Resident Evil' as well as the seventh and final season of the police procedural "Bosch".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lance Reddick John Wick Ballerina
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp