'Midnight Club': Netflix cancels Mike Flanagan's mystery thriller after Season 1

The first of the 10 episodes in "The Midnight Club," which premiered on October 7, set a new record for the most jump scares in a TV episode.

Published: 03rd December 2022 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Netflix's 'Midnight Club'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Yes, you read it right! Mike Flanagan's mystery thriller 'Midnight Club' is not proceeding ahead with another season, as Season 2 of the series has been cancelled by Netflix.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the show has been cancelled after executive producers Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy's departure from Netflix for a new arrangement with Amazon Studios.

For "Midnight Club," his first YA series, "The Haunting of Hill House" and "Midnight Mass" creator Flanagan turned to a younger audience. He adapted Christopher Pike's writing for the programme about terminally ill youths living at Brightcliffe Hospice, a location with many mysterious mysteries behind it.

In addition to Zach Gilford and Heather Langenkamp, the drama stars Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Annarah Cymone, Chris Sumpter, Adia, Aya Furukawa, Sauriyan Sapkota, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, and Adia.

According to Variety, "The Midnight Club" marked not just Flanagan and Macy's first step into young-adult entertainment but also their first project which was intended to be a multi-season endeavour. It was created by Flanagan and "The Haunting of Bly Manor" author Leah Fong.

However, Flanagan had already mentally prepared for the idea it might not be renewed and told the press ahead of its premiere he would share his Season 2 plans if "Midnight Club" was scrapped.

