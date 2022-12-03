The Rings of Power season 2 gets new cast 

Home Entertainment English

Seven new actors including Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen Atour, and Ben Daniels have joined the existing cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in recurring roles for its forthcoming second season. The show is currently in production in the UK.

The other cast members are Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, and Nicholas Woodeson. The role of Orc leader "Adar" has been recast for season two, and will be played by Sam Hazeldine.

"Since its premiere, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been bringing audiences together to experience the magic and wonder of JRR Tolkien's magnificent Middle-earth. To date, season one is the top Original series for Prime Video in every region and has been viewed by over 100 million people worldwide, a truly global hit that speaks to the universal nature of powerful storytelling.

We welcome these wonderful actors to our 'fellowship' and look forward to telling more incredible Second Age stories in season two," said Vernon Sanders, Head of Global Television, Amazon Studios.
 

