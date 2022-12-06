Home Entertainment English

Amber Heard appeals Johnny Depp defamation verdict six months after trial

Heard stated that the verdict "undoubtedly will have a chilling effect on other women who wish to speak about abuse involving powerful men."

Published: 06th December 2022 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

depp_heard_trial

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Actor Johnny Depp and actor Amber Heard during the trial. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood actor Amber Heard has appealed the USD 10 million Johnny Depp defamation verdict in the Virginia court, less than a month after the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor filed his own appeal.

According to Deadline, an online entertainment news website, Amber has replaced most of her legal team and the new team is flying the flag of the First Amendment and taking trial court Judge Penney Azcarate to task six months after a jury ruled that Heard was liable of defaming her ex-husband.

In documents obtained by E! News, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, Heard stated that the verdict "undoubtedly will have a chilling effect on other women who wish to speak about abuse involving powerful men."

The document also noted that "even if this Court were to disagree with all of the foregoing, the jury's award to Depp of USD 10 million in compensatory damages and USD 5 million in punitive damages (statutorily reduced to USD 350,000) clearly is excessive given the narrow time-frame for which Depp could recover."

Depp's 2020 libel case against The Sun was also referenced in Heard's appeal. He had sued the British tabloid newspaper over an article in which he was labelled a "wife beater."

ALSO READ | Wrong juror turned up at Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial?

The 'Aquaman' actor states that their defamation case should've never made it to the courtroom because a High Court judge ruled against Depp.

"Another court had already concluded that Depp abused Heard on multiple occasions... After Depp filed this case, the United Kingdom High Court of Justice ruled in a separate defamation action brought by Depp that Heard's abuse allegations were true," the document read, reported E! News.

The US lawsuit took place in a courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia, during the course of April and May of 2022. It was based on the allegation that Heard had defamed Depp by referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse" in a 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post.

Although the op-ed did not specifically refer to Depp, the actor claimed it harmed his reputation and wrecked his career. Heard and Depp separated a year before the op-ed was published, following two years of marriage, with Heard stating that Depp had subjected her to emotional, physical, and sexual abuse during their relationship.

Heard's lawyers had previously asked Judge Penney Azcarate to set aside the US trial's verdict for several reasons, including the allegation that one of the jurors showed up to the trial despite never receiving a summons, reported Variety. That request had been denied by the judge.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amber Heard Johnny Depp
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp