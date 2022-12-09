Home Entertainment English

Reese Witherspoon to return as Tracy Flick for 'Election' sequel 

According to the entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, Alexander Payne will be returning to direct and will also write the sequel along with Jim Taylor.

Published: 09th December 2022 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Reese Witherspoon

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon (File photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon is set to reprise her iconic role of Tracy Flick in the upcoming sequel of Alexander Payne's cult comedy "Election."

The original, which was released in 1999, was based on the book of the same name by Tom Perrotta. It centred on Witherspoon's hyperactive high school kid Tracy running for school president.

According to the entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, Payne will be returning to direct and will also write the sequel along with Jim Taylor.

Titled "Tracy Flick Can't Win", the film is based on a follow-up novel by Perrotta which was released in June.

The satirical dark comedy finds the eponymous Tracy in adulthood and still struggling to fight her way to the top.

Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter will produce the film under their Hello Sunshine banner with Ron Yerxa and Albert Berger. Perrotta will serve as executive producer.

The makers are yet to finalise the rest of the cast. The film will debut on the streaming platform, Paramount+.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reese Witherspoon Tracy Flick upcoming sequel Election Tracy Flick Can't Win Hollywood
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp