Jin's military enlistment: BTS agency asks media, fans to not visit training centre

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BTS management agency BigHit Music on Monday said member Jin, who will soon enlist for military duty, will enter the grounds of the recruit training centre in a vehicle without greeting the media or fans separately.

According to entertainment website Soompi, the Seoul-based company appealed to ARMY -- the fan group of BTS -- as well as mediapersons to not crowd the site.

"Jin will be enlisting in the army as an active-duty soldier to fulfill his military duty. As we have announced before, there is no separate official event on the day of admission to the recruit training centre. On the day of, the site is expected to be very crowded with enlisting soldiers, family members, and some fans. We ask the media to please refrain from visiting the site. In order to prevent safety accidents caused by on-site congestion, Jin will enter the grounds of the recruit training centre while in a vehicle without greeting the media or fans separately," BigHit Music said in the statement.

Quoting military and industry sources, Korean media said the 30-year-old vocalist will enter a boot camp of a front-line Army division in Yeoncheon, 60 kilometres north of Seoul, on Tuesday.

Jin is the eldest member of the South Korean music group BTS, which also comprises RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years.

All BTS members had been allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30.

There is "no separate waiting space for reporters", added the BTS agency in its statement.

"The agency will not spare its efforts and continued support until the day Jin fulfills his military service duties and returns in good health," the company said.

On Sunday evening, Jin posted a selfie on the global fan community forum Weverse, showing off his military haircut.

BigHit Music earlier said other members plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.

The group, which debuted in 2013, is currently on a break as a unit with each of the members pursuing solo projects.

They had announced their hiatus in June this year.

BTS hopes to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.

