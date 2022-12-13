Home Entertainment English

Joaquin Phoenix’s first look from 'Joker: Folie a Deux out'

The film, which is the sequel to the 2019-released Joker, has Joaquin reprising his character Arthur Fleck.

Published: 13th December 2022 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Trailer of the upcoming sequel 'Joker: Folie a Deux' starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga

Trailer of the upcoming sequel 'Joker: Folie a Deux' starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

The first look of Joaquin Phoenix from Joker: Folie a Deux is out. Director Todd Phillips shared the teaser image announcing “day one” of work on the film on Saturday. The film, which is the sequel to the 2019-released Joker, has Joaquin reprising his character Arthur Fleck.

“Day 1. Our boy. #joker,” Phillips wrote in a simple caption. The filmmaker shared an image of Joaquin Phoenix in character as Arthur Fleck. The homicidal Arkham Asylum convict is lying dead-eyed as he’s receiving a shave from what appears to be an orderly at the facility. 

Joker, also directed by Todd Phillips, fetched a whopping 11 Academy Award nominations, and a Golden Lion win at the Venice Film Festival. It was also a whopping box office success, with global ticket sales topping $1 billion.

According to reports, the Joker sequel, which has been described as a musical, will pick up with Phoenix’s killer clown after he has been admitted to Arkham. Phoenix won the Oscar for best actor for his performance in the original. Joker: Folie a Deux is set for release on October 9, 2024 -- exactly five years following the release of the original film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joker 2 sequel Joaquin Phoenix
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp