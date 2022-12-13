Joaquin Phoenix’s first look from 'Joker: Folie a Deux out'

By Express News Service

The first look of Joaquin Phoenix from Joker: Folie a Deux is out. Director Todd Phillips shared the teaser image announcing “day one” of work on the film on Saturday. The film, which is the sequel to the 2019-released Joker, has Joaquin reprising his character Arthur Fleck.

“Day 1. Our boy. #joker,” Phillips wrote in a simple caption. The filmmaker shared an image of Joaquin Phoenix in character as Arthur Fleck. The homicidal Arkham Asylum convict is lying dead-eyed as he’s receiving a shave from what appears to be an orderly at the facility.

Joker, also directed by Todd Phillips, fetched a whopping 11 Academy Award nominations, and a Golden Lion win at the Venice Film Festival. It was also a whopping box office success, with global ticket sales topping $1 billion.

According to reports, the Joker sequel, which has been described as a musical, will pick up with Phoenix’s killer clown after he has been admitted to Arkham. Phoenix won the Oscar for best actor for his performance in the original. Joker: Folie a Deux is set for release on October 9, 2024 -- exactly five years following the release of the original film.

