Home Entertainment English

It’s a wrap for 'Dune: Part Two'

As Dune: Part Two will move into the post-production phase, the film is set to hit the theatres on November 3, 2023.

Published: 14th December 2022 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Dune'

A still from the 2021 science fiction film 'Dune'

By Express News Service

The shooting for Dune: Part Two, the sequel of the 2021 science fiction film starring Timothée Chalamet, has been completed; the actor took to social media to reveal the same.

The actor shared a photo of himself along with his father against the backdrop of a desert in broad daylight, and captioned the photo, “DUNE 2 WRAPPED (with desert dad !!).”

As Dune: Part Two will move into the post-production phase, the film is set to hit the theatres on November 3, 2023. Based on the 1965 novel by the same name, authored by Frank Herbert, the upcoming film will also be helmed by Denis Villeneuve. 

Dune is set in a distant future and inhospitable desert planet Arrakis, as the film focuses on Paul Atreides and his family being thrust into a war for the planet.

Along with Timothée, the film will also see other cast members returning, including Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Javier Bardem, among others. Apart from them, the second part will also see additional cast members such as Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, among others.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dune: Part Two Sequel Timothée Chalamet
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp