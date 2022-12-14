It’s a wrap for 'Dune: Part Two'

By Express News Service

The shooting for Dune: Part Two, the sequel of the 2021 science fiction film starring Timothée Chalamet, has been completed; the actor took to social media to reveal the same.

The actor shared a photo of himself along with his father against the backdrop of a desert in broad daylight, and captioned the photo, “DUNE 2 WRAPPED (with desert dad !!).”

As Dune: Part Two will move into the post-production phase, the film is set to hit the theatres on November 3, 2023. Based on the 1965 novel by the same name, authored by Frank Herbert, the upcoming film will also be helmed by Denis Villeneuve.

Dune is set in a distant future and inhospitable desert planet Arrakis, as the film focuses on Paul Atreides and his family being thrust into a war for the planet.

Along with Timothée, the film will also see other cast members returning, including Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Javier Bardem, among others. Apart from them, the second part will also see additional cast members such as Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, among others.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

