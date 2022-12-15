Netflix documentary 'Pamela, A Love Story',  gets premiere date 

By Express News Service

A documentary on Canadian-American actor Pamela Anderson, Pamela, A Love Story, is in the making and will premiere on January 31, the streaming platform announced.

"Pamela, a love story an intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells, following the trajectory of Pamela Anderson's life and career premieres January 31," tweeted Netflix while sharing archive images as seen from the documentary.

“I was very hesitant, but looking back, I feel empowered. And I hope that [my story] inspires people to have a great fucking time and not worry so much," Pamela said to TUDUM.

The upcoming documentary film is helmed by filmmaker Ryan White and will throw light on the intimate and unshared details and moments from Pamela's earlier days in British Columbia, her rise to fame as a model and actor, and her romantic pursuits. It will be a first-person account, backed by photos and journal entries.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

