‘Morticia is an Iconic Matriarch’: Catherine Zeta-Jones on her next 'Wednesday'

What made you want to take on a role like Morticia Addams?

I just loved the fact that she is this iconic matriarch whose image is such a big part of pop culture. My grandmother knows what Morticia Addams looks like as does my six-year-old niece. Playing such a strong woman in this interesting and modern family was a joy.

Were you a fan of 'The Addams family' before you signed up for Wednesday?

I was. I love the original and how it has always celebrated acceptance, despite all its craziness and spookiness. It’s all in good fun, and to be part of this version by Tim Burton was a complete joy.

How did you react when you got the call from Burton to work on the project?

I was like, ‘Well, I don’t need to read the script. When do I start?’ He was a joy to work with. I hope I get more opportunities with him because he’s a genius.

You have described your version of Morticia as being more rooted in reality than before. What do you mean by that?

Just the fact that this particular version of the story is set in modern-day reality makes it cool as well as funny. It’s actually weirdly close to the original Addams Family with all of their warts-and-all, foibles and madness, but here everything works out because Gomez and Morticia love each other so very much. In that way, I think it’s a very contemporary family.

How did you enjoy working with Luis Guzman as Gomez to your Morticia?

He’s such a talented actor and we had so much fun together playing this special couple, who really do share a beautiful relationship.

Christina Ricci returns as a new character having played Wednesday in The Addams Family movies. How was it having her be part of this?

Christina’s comeback really helped ignite us in this new story. And then to work with Jenna Ortega as our Wednesday Addams was just so special and something that will stay with me forever. Watching her work, her commitment to her craft and seeing the beautiful young woman behind that was a real joy for me.

How do you feel about your children following you and Michael Douglas as actors?

Well, the journey I have had as an actor has been extraordinary, so I can only encourage them (son and daughter) to do what they love. They are both extremely bright. That said, Michael and I would probably be the first parents to say, ‘Maybe, you should think of another career’. Michael is the son of Kirk Douglas and his mother was an actress as well.

I never knew what that meant, but his experience was how it’s a hard act to follow when your dad is Spartacus! One would think that having parents in the same business would open doors, but in fact, one has to really prove themselves because it is hard to be compared. But our kids are still not deterred, so I presume it’s on the cards. I am excited to see whatever journey they happen to go on.

Do you think television is where the best opportunities are these days?

I was brought up on television. I had one cinema in my hometown and if it was a successful film, they played it for six months. So the small screen was where I learned about movies, but London and the stage were where I wanted to be. I never thought about television, just like I never thought about movies. That was something they did in America. I think TV has always been good. It’s just that now there are so many more platforms and outlets for actors, writers and directors to showcase their craft.

Do you have any plans to write or maybe direct your own projects one day?

I have actually tried hard to write, but it’s probably one of the most frustrating and loneliest things I have ever attempted in my life. Directing is something I would like to try at some point, just not right now.

It’s been 22 years of marriage for you and Michael. How are you celebrating?

Well, we’re both working right now, so we actually celebrated it on our birthday, which we share. But it’s been wonderful.

