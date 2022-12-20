Home Entertainment English

Cannes, Toronto, Berlin film festivals express support for arrested Iranian actor Taraneh Alidoosti

The star of Asghar Farhadi's Oscar-winning movie "The Salesman" used her influence to educate the world about the Iranian regime, Berlin International Film Festival said

Published: 20th December 2022 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Taraneh Alidoosti poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Leila's Brothers' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, May 25, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Organisers of the Cannes Film Festival and Berlin International Film Festival have condemned the arrest of Iranian actor Taraneh Alidoosti and expressed solidarity with the people of Iran "fighting for their rights".

Alidoosti, 38, was taken into custody on Saturday, a week after she made a post on Instagram expressing solidarity with Mohsen Shekari, the first man recently executed for crimes allegedly committed during the protests.

She was arrested by local authorities on charges of spreading falsehoods about the ongoing demonstrations in Iran.

The @Festival_Cannes strongly condemns this arrest and demands her immediate release," the Cannes Film Festival said in a tweet using the hashtag '#FreeTaranehAlidoosti'.

In an Instagram post on Monday evening, the Berlin International Film Festival said: "This weekend, Iranian authorities have arrested Taraneh Alidoosti, one of the country's most famous actors and a guest of the festival several times, after she publicly showed solidarity with the recently executed protester Mohsen Shekari in an Instagram post. Before that, the actor had - like many others - posted a picture of herself where she is not wearing a hijab and holding a sign reading the slogan that has been most frequently used in the fight against the Iranian regime, 'women, life, freedom'."

The star of Asghar Farhadi's Oscar-winning movie "The Salesman" used her influence to educate the world about the Iranian regime, the festival further said in the note.

"Alidoosti had previously announced that she would not be leaving Iran and would fight for her freedom and rights alongside Iranian citizens. The actor is only one of many recently targeted and arrested celebrities, artists, and sport personalities who have used their platform to educate about and speak against the Iranian regime. The Berlinale continues to stand in solidarity with the women and men in Iran fighting for their rights," it said.

According to the report published on the state media's official Telegram channel, the actor was arrested because she did not provide "any documents in line with her claims".

Alidoosti's Instagram account, which she used to openly express solidarity with protesters, has been suspended.

Cameron Bailey, head of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), tweeted: "Taraneh Alidoosti is one of Iran's most talented and acclaimed actors. We were proud to screen her latest film, Subtraction at TIFF22. I hope she's free to keep representing the strength of Iranian cinema soon."

Iranian-French actor Golshifteh Farahani, and British actor of Iranian origin Nazanin Boniadi have previously voiced their support for Alidoosti.

Iran has been rocked by protests since Mahsa Amini's death in September.

Amini, 22, was detained by Iran's morality police, who said she didn't properly cover her hair with the mandatory Islamic headscarf hijab.

She collapsed at a police station and died three days later, setting off protests in cities across the country with the authorities responding with a fierce crackdown.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taraneh Alidoosti Iran Iran protests Mahsa Amini Iranian actor
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp