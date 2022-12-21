Home Entertainment English

Harry and Meghan's next Netflix docu-series inspired by Mandela

Published: 21st December 2022 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: After their Netflix docuseries 'Harry & Meghan,' Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex are all set for their new docuseries titled 'Live to Lead'.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, they will executive produce the show and, if the teaser is any indication, they might also star in it. The nearly two-minute peek features the couple both dressed in black on a white backdrop.

"This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said 'What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived,'" the British royal says before Meghan adds: "It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead."

"It's about people who have made brave choices," Harry continues at the end of the trailer.

Meghan further says, "To fight for change and to become leaders" before Harry concludes "And giving inspiration to the rest of us. To live, to lead."

Interviews with prominent figures from around the world, such as New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, social justice lawyer and advocate Bryan Stevenson, and Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be featured in the seven-part series.

Produced by Blackwell & Ruth in collaboration with The Nelson Mandela Foundation, the Sussexes' production business Archewell, and Cinetic Media, the series is believed to have been motivated by Nelson Mandela's legacy.

Greta Thunberg, a social justice activist, member of South Africa's national rugby union team Siya Kolisi, feminist icon Gloria Steinem, and Albie Sachs, a former judge on the country's Constitutional Court, are among the other interviewees in the series.

The series will be executive produced by Ben Browning, Chanel Pysnik, Prince Harry, and Meghan for Archewell with Geoff Blackwell. Ruth Hobday is the executive producer for Cinetic and Blackwell & Ruth, respectively.

The series, which Blackwell and Hobday developed together while writing a book about Mandela in 2018, will be directed by Blackwell. 

