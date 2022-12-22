Home Entertainment English

Dwayne Johnson confirms 'Black Adam' is not DCEU’s "first chapter"

Dwayne said that the decisions taken by James and DC leadership “represent their vision of DCU through their creative lens.”

Actor Dwayne Johnson in a still from DC's Black Adam.

By Express News Service

Actor Dwayne Johnson, on Wednesday, confirmed that his character Black Adam from DC will not be in the “first chapter of storytelling” of its cinematic universe. In a statement issued on social media, Dwayne wrote, “James Gunn and I connected and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling.

However, DC and Seven Bucks (his production company ) have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters.” He further added, “James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed. It’s no different now and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG.” 

Dwayne said that the decisions taken by James and DC leadership “represent their vision of DCU through their creative lens”. Dwayne also acknowledged the love and reactions he received for Black Adam and extended gratitude, “After 15 years of relentless hard work to finally make Black Adam, I’m very proud of the film we delivered for fans worldwide.”

The Black Adam announcement comes after James Gunn and Peter Safran were appointed as DC Studios heads, who have been reshaping the future of the DCU characters.  Replying to Dwayne, James wrote on Twitter, “Love The Rock & I’m always excited to see what he & Seven Bucks do next. Can’t wait to collaborate soon.”

