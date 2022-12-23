Home Entertainment English

Jeff Garlin joins 'Never Have I Ever' final season 

Jeff play the role of Len, a friendly person who will make Devi’s grandmother Nirmala reconsider her relationship status by sparking her interest.

Published: 23rd December 2022 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Jeff Garlin

American actor and stand-up comedian Jeff Garlin

By Express News Service

American actor and stand-up comedian Jeff Garlin, best known for playing Murray Goldberg in the sitcom The Goldberg, has been cast in the teen drama Never Have I Ever and will appear in the upcoming fourth season of the Netflix show.

Jeff plays the role of Len, a friendly person who will make Devi’s grandmother Nirmala reconsider her relationship status by sparking her interest.

It is to be noted that Never Have I Ever is the first project signed by the actor after The Goldberg. He left the show in December 2021 and said that he was subjected to HR investigations for his alleged behaviour on the sets. Garlin did not appear in the show in the ninth season and subsequently, his character died in the tenth season.

Never Have I Ever follows the Indian-American teen Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she navigates through her high school life, romantic pursuits, and friendships, amid her strict and traditional Indian household. The upcoming will be the fourth and final season of the show. It is expected to premiere in 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Never Have I Ever Netflix Jeff Garlin
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp