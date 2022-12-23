Jeff Garlin joins 'Never Have I Ever' final season 

By Express News Service

American actor and stand-up comedian Jeff Garlin, best known for playing Murray Goldberg in the sitcom The Goldberg, has been cast in the teen drama Never Have I Ever and will appear in the upcoming fourth season of the Netflix show.

Jeff plays the role of Len, a friendly person who will make Devi’s grandmother Nirmala reconsider her relationship status by sparking her interest.

It is to be noted that Never Have I Ever is the first project signed by the actor after The Goldberg. He left the show in December 2021 and said that he was subjected to HR investigations for his alleged behaviour on the sets. Garlin did not appear in the show in the ninth season and subsequently, his character died in the tenth season.

Never Have I Ever follows the Indian-American teen Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she navigates through her high school life, romantic pursuits, and friendships, amid her strict and traditional Indian household. The upcoming will be the fourth and final season of the show. It is expected to premiere in 2023.

